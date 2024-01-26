Messy morning for Southern Colorado, with rain & snow wrapping up this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Overnight snow has left its mark on parts of Southern Colorado, especially the Pikes Peak Region, with early reports showing as much as 2-5" of snow across the Colorado Springs metro area. The snow is heavy and wet, making for a slushy mess on our roadways. Morning commutes will be slowed down because of the snow, especially for areas above 5,500 to 6,000 feet.

Snow should taper off by late this morning, with some sun breaks mixed in with a few passing showers through this afternoon. Our high on Friday will warm into the lower 40s from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Canon City, with mid 30s in Monument and Woodland Park.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 22. The worst of today's storm should wind down between 7-10 am, leaving us with a few sun breaks this afternoon and a slight chance of a passing shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 21. Due to warm overnight temperatures, this storm has been mostly rain or a rain-snow mix in Pueblo, and this will continue to be the case through late this morning. After the chance for a few spot showers this afternoon, our skies will clear tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 26. Wet, spring-like snow this morning has brought some light accumulations to the Canon City area. A changeover to rain is likely after sunrise as temperatures warm into the 40s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon as the storm slowly pulls away.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 14. Overnight and Friday morning snowfall has been fairly impactful across Teller county, with reports of 4-5" early this morning in Woodland Park. Steadier snowfall should taper off late this morning, with fewer snow showers this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. A snowy and messy Friday morning can be blamed on as much as 4-5" of fresh snow during the overnight hours. Snow should slowly taper off through early this afternoon, with drier skies by this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Below 5,000 feet, this has been a rain event for the eastern Plains, and more rain will be possible through the afternoon as highs today look to stay well above freezing.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until late this evening across the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult today, with improving conditions expected this weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Heavy snow will continue at times until this evening for the southeastern mountains, where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 11 pm. Some areas could see as much as 10-12" of snow before it's all said and done.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snowmelt sunshine will return throughout the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds into the Rocky Mountain Region. Highs on Saturday on the Plains will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with middle 50s to lower 60s by Sunday and Monday. Further warming trends into the middle of next week could bring us our first 60 degree day of 2024 for Colorado Springs, with lower to middle 60s on the Plains.

____

