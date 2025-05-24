Memorial Day weekend: increasing clouds and rain chances

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will increase tonight, and patchy fog is possible in the plains. Temperatures will be near average or a few degrees above normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 74;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with near average temperatures. There is a chance of strong thunderstorms after 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 78;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. The day will generally be dry, with thunderstorms possible overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

Saturday will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures. The day will likely be dry, but thunderstorms are possible in the evening or overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and more likely in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 71;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, with a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon. There is a chance of evening and nighttime strong thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 74/79;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday, and likely dry.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and likely dry on Saturday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday and Monday will be cooler with clouds and periodic rain. Temperatures will stay in the 60s, so it won't be the best pool weekend. While it will not rain the entirety of either day, drizzle and light showers are possible in the mornings, and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evenings. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

