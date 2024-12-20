Mellow weekend before Christmas for holiday shopping and travel

Today’s Forecast:

With dry air in place this morning, we're getting out the door with some chilly temperatures region-wide. Once the sun comes up, the airmass will warm quite efficiently, allowing for temperatures on the Plains to top out in the 50s and 60s. It will be a bright and breezy day for the higher elevations and mountain valleys, where temperatures will climb into the 30s, 40s and lower 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 30. On Friday, we'll see a near repeat performance of what we saw yesterday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 23. After a high of 60 degrees yesterday, we're expected a near carbon copy day on Friday, with sunshine and above average highs in our forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 33. With Christmas just 5 days away, our forecast today won't be feeling very festive. Instead, we'll see another sunny and warm day, with our high on Friday topping out in the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 25. Sunny and mild on Friday, with temperatures this afternoon climbing well into the 50s for Woodland Park. In Cripple Creek today, we'll see upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Enjoy today's sunshine and mild temperatures as highs this afternoon will warm into the middle to upper 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A gorgeous Friday for Southern Colorado and the High Plains as we'll get to enjoy light winds, sunshine and well above average temperatures this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm sunshine and light winds for the southern I-25 corridor on Friday as highs today are expected to soar into the lower to middle 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Bluebird skies on Friday and mild temperatures can be expected for anyone spending time in the high country. Westerly winds sustained around 10-20 mph this afternoon, with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see more of the same this weekend as high pressure remains in place over the inter-mountain west. High temperatures on the Plains will top out in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, with widespread 60s for many areas by Sunday.

A weak low pressure system will move north of our area next Monday, with the potential for snow in the mountains and maybe a sprinkle or two here locally. When it comes to Christmas Day, another disturbance that we've been tracking for the past week is still poised to bring some light snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region and parts of Southern Colorado by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Impacts and accumulations appear to be fairly limited at this time due to the warmer nature of this incoming storm.

