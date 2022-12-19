Mellow & mild start to the week will turn frigid by Wednesday night

Tonight's Forecast:

With decreasing clouds in the forecast tonight, areas that still have snow on the ground will be the coldest. Some of these locations will see overnight lows fall back down to negative territory, along with some single digits. Along the I-25 corridor, lows tonight will cool down to the single digits, teens and twenties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 46; Another very cold morning will be followed by a relatively mild and quiet weather day, with light winds and near average temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 45; A clear and cold morning will give way to a bright and warmer afternoon, with highs climbing around 5-8 degrees from today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 49; Sunshine and light westerly breezes during the day will take us from the lower 20s early into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 42; A little breezy for Teller County on Monday, but overall a nice day, with afternoon temperatures expected to climb into the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Although cold in the morning, by the afternoon, we're expecting to end up pretty close to climatological averages for this time of the year.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s/40s; Due to lingering snow cover on the ground, we're still expecting some very cold air for the lower Arkansas River Valley as compared to the rest of the Eastern Plains. Spots with snow could easily spent another day below freezing on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; A nice and pleasant afternoon following another cold start. It will be a tad breezy by the afternoon, with west/northwest winds sustained between 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Dry, but windy for the southeastern mountains on Monday, with gusts in some areas up near 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

More mellow weather on Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday before a significant case of weather whiplash arrives. A major Arctic cold front will drop in Wednesday evening, and behind it, changes will be felt immediately. Lows Wednesday night will fall below zero in many areas, and along with the cold and dangerous wind chill temperatures, a quick burst of snow will also move through Southern Colorado. Accumulations at this point look to stay under 1.5", but with the cold air sticking around the rest of the week, this could impact holiday travel leading up to Christmas.

As for the rest of the week...highs Thursday are likely to stay in the single digits, with lows Thursday night between -2 and -17 degrees. At the same time, wind chill values of -20 to -40 degrees can be expected.

