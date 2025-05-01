May Day will be cloudy and rainy in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through the region tonight, bringing a chance of showers in the Pikes Peak region between 8 and 11 pm. Overnight, the cold front continues to move south through southern Colorado and will bring with it higher humidity and clouds. Light showers (rain below 8,000 feet and flurries in the mountains) will be possible in the early morning hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 55;

Thursday begins with low clouds and drizzle, with heavier rain developing by the afternoon and evening. Rain may be moderate at times, with a low chance of lightning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 61;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with drizzle possible in the morning and then heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 58;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 49;

Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix of precipitation possible throughout the day. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is expected, mostly on the grass.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 50;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with periodic rain showers. Precipitation will be heaviest in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 55/60.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy with showers on Thursday. The rain-snow line will shift between about 8,000-9,000 feet during the day, depending on temperatures. Lightning is possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sun will come out on Friday, and temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels, to the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s to 60s in the mountains. Temperatures will warm up this weekend with 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountains. Thunderstorms are possible in the mountains over the weekend, with a few storms in the plains possible on Sunday evening.

