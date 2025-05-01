May begins wet, with rain, snow and thunderstorms for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and snow showers this morning will gradually taper off towards sunrise, but only briefly as more wet weather will be on the way this afternoon. Rain showers will expand across the Pikes Peak Region around the lunch hour, before spreading into the southeastern Plains. While widespread severe threats are not expected today, we can't rule out an occasional rumble of thunder in Southern Colorado, along with a very small risk of severe weather in Baca County.

Highs this afternoon will be around 10 degrees below average, only warming into the 50s and 60s on the Plains. Highs in Teller County will top out in the 40s, with today's snow level hovering around 8,000 to 9,000 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 35. We could use some moisture and it looks like today, Mother Nature will answer the call! After a brief break this morning, more showers will develop this afternoon, with an occasional thunderstorm also possible .

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 38. Dry and cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing chances for rain this afternoon, with a few non-severe thunderstorms also possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 40. After some early morning rain showers, we should see a brief stint of drier weather before more rain moves into Fremont County this afternoon. Keep an eye on the sky as thunderstorms will also be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 28. After some early morning snowfall, snow levels should rise a bit this afternoon to around 9,000 feet as temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Cooler air and continued showers tonight may allow for a light dusting to an inch of accumulation, with dry skies moving in after midnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Rain showers this afternoon and evening may give way to a few snow flakes mixed with rain later tonight. Accumulations are not expected below 8,000 feet.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain showers will expand in coverage today on the Plains, with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. While widespread severe threats are not anticipated today in most of Southern Colorado, an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out in Baca County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Rainy and cooler on Thursday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected from early this afternoon until late this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. May will start out wet, with the potential for snow today above 8,000 to 9,000 feet. Accumulations should be fairly light, around 1-3" in the southeastern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry skies will return to the Pikes Peak Region from Friday to Saturday, with near average highs in the 60s tomorrow giving way to warmer 70s on Saturday. An incoming area of low pressure will bring gusty winds to our forecast on Sunday and the potential for some stronger afternoon thunderstorms.

Into early next week, I'm also seeing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, along with some good soaking storms. Highs will cool down to the low 60s by next Monday, with middle to upper 50s for the mid-week period.

