March records are already broken, but temperatures continue to rise

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be very warm overnight across the region, with lows remaining about 15 to 20 degrees above average. It will be calm and clear tonight. If you do smell smoke from a fire burning on Ft Carson near the El Paso-Pueblo-Fremont County lines, remain inside and close your windows this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 82;

It will be hot for the first day of Spring. The forecast high of 81 should blow away the current daily record of 76 from 2017. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 88;

It will be hot on Friday with sunshine and SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The forecast of 88 should break the daily record high of 84 set in 2017.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 88;

It will be hot and dry once again on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 75;

It will be warm and sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

The first day of Spring will be another hot day with sunshine. Wind will be light, from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be a hot first day of Spring with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. The sky will be sunny, and the wind will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/44; High: 84/87;

It will be hot and dry on Friday with a light SW breeze at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm and dry on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat will peak on Saturday, with the majority of our area reaching the 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, the wind will pick up on Saturday, which will increase fire danger. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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