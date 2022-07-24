Major heat relief Sunday, along with afternoon & evening thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

The main threat for showers and thunderstorms will shift south and east tonight into the Plains. While there's still some rain possible across the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor this evening, rain in these areas should fade close to sunset. For the eastern Plains, some showers will remain possible after midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 82; Big changes ahead on Sunday as highs will be down 15-20 degrees from what we saw today. A return of the monsoon will allow for rain and stronger thunderstorms to form from late in the afternoon, with rain tapering off by late evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 91; After record-setting heat today, highs will be around 15-20 degrees cooler on Sunday. On top of the cool down will be a much more active day of weather, with showers and thunderstorms likely across Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 87; Much cooler Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 73; Tonight's cold front will bring us a much cooler and more unsettled end to the weekend compared to what we saw today, with storms expected to develop around 2 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Much needed relief for our Sunday, and on top of a big dose of cooling, expect a wet and stormy afternoon, with the potential for rain to linger into tomorrow evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 80s/90s; A big cool down Sunday for the Plains after spending the better part of the last 10 days in the triple digits. Storms will form over the mountains during the day, with the rain likely to hold off for the Plains until tomorrow evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; A cooler and more unsettled end to the weekend for the southern I-25 corridor, with storms expected to become much more widespread by the late afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; A much more active monsoon pattern on Sunday will lead to a much more active day of weather across the mountains. Storms could get going out west as early as 11 am to noon before becoming much widespread through the remainder of the day. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible near recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's unsettled weather pattern is likely to persist on Monday, with rain showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to mid evening hours. The monsoon moisture should shift back west towards the high country Tuesday, with weaker rain chances for the Plains. Tuesday's drier weather won't last long as another cold front Wednesday will drive the monsoon back east, and this time around, we're looking at the potential for heavier rain showers and thunderstorms late this week.

