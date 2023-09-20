Mainly dry Wednesday, with only a few sprinkles on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

Warmer this afternoon, with most of today's thunderstorm activity expected to stay over the mountains. A few storms may threaten the Plains late this afternoon or evening, with storms that move from the mountains into the Plains weakening fairly quickly as they encounter drier, more stable air.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as high pressure to our south continues to influence our weather. Other than a few sprinkles this afternoon, most of the rain should stay in the higher elevations.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. A warm, late summer afternoon for the Steel City, with increasing clouds this afternoon, but generally dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Warm, with increasing clouds across Fremont County this afternoon, with only a very small chance of a rogue shower in our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 42. A chilly morning will give way to a mild and mostly cloudy afternoon, with a few spotty showers possible across Teller County today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Skies will be a little less stormy this afternoon as most of today's thunderstorm activity should remain over the mountains. If a storm does reach the Palmer Divide today, it could produce gusty winds and lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Clear skies and cool temperatures this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and very warm afternoon. A few rogue showers may reach the Plains this evening, but for most areas, rain is not expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. A crisp and clear Wednesday morning will give way to a warm afternoon, with generally dry skies expected today for areas east of the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Showers will be less numerous today in the mountains, but keep those rain jackets handy in case of any passing showers or thunderstorms this afternoon up in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

A storm system translating over the northern Rockies will cause an uptick in wind over Colorado late this week. Wind gusts Friday will be the strongest, up near 35 mph in some areas. With the wind blowing from southwest to northeast, this is a classic downslope wind set up, and there's a growing concern for Red Flag Warnings late this week in some parts of the state.

A cold front early Saturday morning will help to cool things down nicely this weekend, with highs near to slightly below average for the first weekend of fall.

