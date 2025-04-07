Mainly clear and seasonable tonight ahead of a beautiful Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will remain breezy for the next several hours as upper level energy moves south across the region. Upper level winds are strong and they're mixing down to produce the northerly breezes. After sunset, those breezes should progressively reduce. Clouds clear out overnight with seasonal lows and an overall quiet evening on tap.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 64;

Breezy through around 8:00PM, breezes should reduce after sunset as the mechanism is partly mix-down. Winds should be northwesterly overnight at 5-15 mph. Mainly clear

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 70;

High clouds in the dinnertime period becoming mostly clear overnight in the Steel City. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Thin high clouds through around 10:00 PM tonight which eventually thin out as an upper level feature continues to track south.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

Partly cloudy through 9/10 PM becoming mainly clear overnight. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Warmer than this morning - but still a cold start to Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly clear and chilly, but "warmer" than last night, partly because you'll keep some wind from the northwest at 5-15 mph. You'll still get radiational cooling but it won't be quite as efficient as with calm wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy becoming mainly clear. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/25; High: 59/60;

Mostly cloudy becoming mainly clear. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly cloudy becoming mainly clear. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be beautiful - nearly complete sunshine throughout the day, 60s for most of the plains and near 70 in the Pueblo area. It won't be particularly breezy either. A backdoor cold front will graze the eastern plains keeping you (relatively) cooler than you'd normally be in this set up than areas closer to I-25. Remember the sunscreen - the UV index tomorrow will peak at 8 (on an 11 point scale) near solar noon (which is at about 1:00 MDT for southern Colorado).

Downslope breezes arrive on Tuesday. They don't look particularly strong...gusts in the 25-35 mph range seem likely...but we'll be watching for elevated fire risks as we typically do with a downslope set up in spring. Humidity levels look low - in the single digits for much of the area. A cold front will cross the region Tuesday night so Wednesday's temperatures will be slightly cooler. We'll continue to track downslope breezes and elevated fire concerns.

Another cold front Wednesday night will be associated with a bit more moisture. A reinforcing dome of high pressure will arrive at the end of the week pushing highs even further above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.