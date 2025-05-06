Main event arrives Tuesday morning, with heavy rain and mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

A strong area of low pressure moving into New Mexico this morning will bring steady and sometimes heavy rain to Southern Colorado throughout the day today. The heaviest rain will pick up through 9 am in the Pikes Peak Region, and continue well into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will hold steady through the afternoon, with 40s for the Springs and Pueblo, and 30s today in Monument and Woodland Park.

Snow will be the other big story today, with most accumulations above 8,000 feet. Snow in Teller County today may have a tough time sticking initially due to both above freezing temperatures and UV radiation that penetrates through the clouds. Accumulations potential will increase towards the evening hours, with as much as 7-14" of snow for Woodland Park, and a trace to 3" for Monument. Several feet of snow will be possible above 10,000 feet.

KOAA weather Snow Forecast — May 6-7, 2025

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 36. After 0.26" of rain that was reported at the Colorado Springs Airport on Monday, an additional 1-2" can be expected city-wide today as the bulk of the storm moves across Southern Colorado. Rain should taper off by early Wednesday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 39. After 0.07" of rain at the Pueblo Memorial Airport on Monday, steady rain can be expected throughout the day on Tuesday, with an additional 1.5-2.5" of additional total storm liquid. Heavier rain during the day today could lead to street and small stream flooding.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 39. Tuesday's forecast will be WET, with a big drink of water for eastern Fremont County during the next 12-24 hours. Rain today could lead to flooding in low lying and flood prone areas this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 28. Wet roads this morning are likely to stay wet during the day even as heavy snow, mixed with rain at times, moves into Teller County. Snow accumulations will pick up towards late afternoon and evening, with 7-14" of snow possible over the next 24 hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 30s. A cold, cloudy and rainy Tuesday is in store for the Monument area, with plenty of rain and much needed moisture expected to fall during the day today and into Tuesday evening. A changeover to snow will be possible, but not a guarantee tonight, with a trace to 3" of accumulation for grassy surfaces mainly.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain and localized flooding will be possible on Tuesday as a strong spring storm brings a large supply of sub-tropical moisture into the SE Plains. Rain totals today are expected to range between 1.5" and 3".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. Tuesday's forecast will be a super soaker of a day for the southern I-25 corridor, with rain likely to continue into late this evening, possibly into Wednesday morning. Rain totals from 1.5" to 3". A changeover to snow will be possible tonight, with a chance of accumulations possible. Snow totals from 0-2".

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Tuesday's pipeline of moisture will bring snow to the high country and mostly rain today below 8,000 to 8,500 feet. Roads above 9,000 feet are already turning snow covered this morning. Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect in the high country until noon Wednesday, with as much as 1-2 feet of snow above 10,000 feet, and as much as 7-14" in Woodland Park.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect for parts of Southern Colorado until noon Wednesday

Extended outlook forecast:

As today's storm pulls away from the state, rain will lessen in intensity and coverage by Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will warm into the 50s on Wednesday, and with mostly cloudy skies in place, we can't rule out a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms on the Plains.

Skies will continue to dry out on Thursday as highs rebound into the 60s on the Plains. In Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we're expecting highs to warm into the 70s starting on Friday. High pressure will bring us the warm-up. Residual moisture that undercuts the high pressure system will bring daily shower chances to the mountains this weekend, with isolated afternoon showers also possible in Colorado Springs both Friday and Saturday. Mother's Day looks warm and mainly dry outside of the higher elevation areas.

