Luckily, nice weather is in store for Friday the 13th in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear overnight and cool. Winds will be breezy from the S at 5-10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Mostly sunny and hazy on Friday. The high temperature will be about 3 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Sunny and hazy on Friday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph on Friday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Friday will be mostly sunny but a bit hazy. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Sunny and hazy on Friday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

Monument will be sunny and hazy on Friday with a light breeze from the SSW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s;

The plains will be sunny and warm on Friday rising to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 83/87;

It will be warm on Friday with sunshine. Wind will be from the S at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mountain valleys will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 70s to low 80s. It may be hazy as well.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is looking dry and warm in southern Colorado with 80s/90s in the plains and 70s in the mountains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

