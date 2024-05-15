Low end severe and flood threats possible Wednesday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog this morning as there's quite a bit of moisture in the atmosphere in Southern Colorado following the passage of an early morning cold front. This will set the stage for a much more active day of weather as showers and storms start to form between 12-2 pm. Initial development should favor the Palmer Divide, Pikes Peak Region and Raton Mesa. Outflow from these storms will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms that could last well into the evening hours.

A few storms that develop today could reach severe criteria, with hail up to 1.25" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. The highest risk of severe weather today will be over the far southeastern Plains.

KOAA weather Severe Storms Outlook for Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Highs today region-wide will be down around 10-15 degrees from Tuesday, topping out in the 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 43. On top of a cool down of more than 10 degrees, our weather this afternoon and evening will be wet. With several rounds of showers and thunderstorms today, some storms could produce severe hail and/or severe wind gusts, along with minor urban flooding.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 47. Dry skies this morning will give way to a fairly active afternoon and evening, with showers and thunderstorms expected across Pueblo County. Low end severe and flood threats will both be possible today.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Anytime after the lunch hour, showers and storms will begin to develop, and although severe weather is not expected today in eastern Fremont County, some stronger storms will be capable of hail and strong wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 34. Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog this morning will give way to a stormy and unsettled afternoon, with showers expected to continue through this evening. Later tonight if enough moisture sticks around, it's possible that we could see a rain/snow mix after sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Cooler, with showers and thunderstorms developing just after the lunch hour along and near the Palmer Divide. Stronger storms today and tonight will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine early will give way to stormy skies this afternoon and the potential for a few rounds of severe weather on the eastern Plains. Storms today will be capable of hail up to 1.25" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph, along with some flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Rain and thunderstorms this afternoon could produce hail up to 1" in diameter and some minor flooding issues. Storms should wind down late this evening, with only a few spotty showers lingering into the overnight hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy skies, with showers, thunderstorms and snow showers today for areas above 10,000 feet. Snow levels tonight could briefly lower to 8,500 feet, with snow possible in parts of Teller County.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will remain below average on Thursday, with our high in Colorado Springs only warming into the middle 60s. We'll also remain unsettled, with partly cloudy skies and some spotty showers possible across the Pikes Peak Region and throughout Southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.

As the storm clears out of the state Thursday night, we'll transition to a drier and warmer day on Friday as our highs climb into the upper 70s and 80s on the Plains. Warm and dry weather will continue this weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Rain this weekend looks to stick to the mountains, with the wind picking up on the I-25 corridor and Plains from Sunday into early next week.

