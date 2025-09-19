Lovely weather is in store for the last weekend of Summer

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be just a couple of degrees below average and feeling chilly early in the morning. It will be clear tonight with calm wind. Temperatures will warm up quickly on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with SSE wind at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Friday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 82;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday wth SW wind at 5-10 mph

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a spot shower possible. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Wind will be light, out of the SSE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/51; High: 81/81;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday. A few showers will pop up in the San Luis Valley and the San Juans.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, temperatures will remain slightly above average and very similar to Friday's forecast highs. There will be spotty mountain showers this weekend, some of which may spill over to I-25.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.