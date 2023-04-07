Lovely weather for Easter weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy with a breeze. Temperatures will be mild, in the 30s for the plains and 20s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 66; Partly to mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 73; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 71; Mostly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 56; Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 59; Partly to mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s; Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 66/69; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; Mostly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower as well, with snow on mountain tops and rain in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Easter will be mild with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s to 60s in the mountains. There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures climb even more into next week with 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountains. The warmest day will be Wednesday with the potential for record high temperatures.

