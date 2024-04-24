Lovely Spring weather in southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with above-freezing temperatures. It will be cool enough in the morning for a light jacket.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature over 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SSE at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 80;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with light winds from the ESE at 8-12 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 77;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Sunny on Wednesday with a light breeze from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and breezy winds from the SE at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/43; High: 76/77;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a light breeze from the S at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with warm conditions in the mountain valleys. Winds will be from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be slightly warmer across the region with windier conditions. Wind gusts will be from 30-45 mph and it will be a dry day.

The next change in our pattern comes Friday with afternoon thunderstorms likely. Then the weekend will be much cooler, in the 50s and 60s with showers. There is likely to be a wintry mix and snow in the foothills and mountains in the overnight and morning hours over the weekend. Below about 7,000 feet in elevation showers will remain as rain.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.