Lovely fall weather is in store for the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and storms will be moving through the mountains, eastward into the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains tonight. Storms should clear the mountains by 10-11 pm, and they will move through the lower elevations between 9 pm and 1 am. Some storms may be strong to severe with hail up to 1.25" in diameter and wind gusts from 55-70 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

Thursday will be comfortable with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 77;

It will be a warm sunny Thursday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 71;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 59;

Thursday will be a cool day with plenty of sunshine. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 67;

Thursday will be comfortable with sunshine and a light breeze out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and quite comfortable in the low 70s to low 80s. Wind will be breezy out of the SW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A couple of thunderstorms will be possible close to the Kansas state line in the evenin.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/55; High: 71/76;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains on Thursday with cool temperatures and a breeze out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will drop to the 50s to 70s for highs and 20s in the mountains and 30s in the plains for lows. I think a sneaky first frost or freeze is possible early Sunday morning in the plains. The cooler temperatures this weekend will actually represent normal conditions for this time of year. I expect us to be dry as well.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

