Lots of snow last week, more on the way this weekend leading to excellent skiing conditions

Base Depths 2/8/24 Colorado
Base depths at Colorado's ski resorts are up 10-20 inches from last week
Posted at 6:32 PM, Feb 08, 2024
We've had a very active and snowy week once again at our ski resorts, particularly for our southern mountains. Wolf Creek is up 31 inches from this time last week! Other area resorts didn't fare too poorly...take a look:

7 Day Colorado Ski Resort Snow Totals

So, that's your good news. On the other hand, all that snow has led to high avalanche risk, particularly in the San Juans:

Avalanche Risk on Thursday, February 8th, in Colorado

Avalanche Warnings are in effect until Friday morning for the areas shaded in red. Avoid backcountry skiing in these zones. In the rest of the state, avalanche risk is considerable. At resorts, base depths are up 10-20 inches from where they stood a week ago.

Base Depths 2/8/24 Colorado
Base depths at Colorado's ski resorts are up 10-20 inches from last week

More snow is on the way this weekend, ranging from 4 inches to over a foot in the southern mountains. The breakdown is in the video at the top of this article.
