Lots of smoke & record heat expected on Thursday

Tonight’s Forecast:

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least 9 am Thursday, but with more thick smoke and higher than normal ozone levels in the atmosphere, I wouldn't be surprised to see this advisory extended. Today's hot temps will take some time to cool across the region, eventually cooling down to the 40s, 50s and low 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 94. Hazy, sunburn sunshine for the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday. Our forecast high of 94° is expected to pass the current record of 92° from 1979.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 99. A relatively cool and pleasant morning will quickly give way to blast furnace heat by Thursday afternoon. Our forecast high of 99° could tie the current record of 99° from 1977.

CANON CITY: Low: 57; High: 96. A hot start to the work week is about to get much hotter. Highs on Thursday will soar into the middle and upper 90s across the region.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 84. A big dome of high pressure will keep the heat and haze in the forecast on Thursday for Teller County, with highs warming into the 80s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. We'll be feeling the heat on Thursday as the air quality over norther El Paso County is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny, hot and hazy across the Plains as highs climb into the 90s and lower 100s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. After an already hot start to the week, the heat will peak late this week all across the state, with upper 80s and 90s expected across the southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. A toasty day for the mountains of Southern Colorado as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. In addition to the heat, smoke and haze will persist for at least the next 24 hours.

Extended Outlook:

The potential for record setting temperatures will grow on Friday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week. High pressure will slowly move away this weekend, allowing temperatures to cool by around 5-10 degrees by Sunday. Rain will be noticeably absent from the forecast through the weekend, with the potential returning early next week for an isolated mountain shower.

