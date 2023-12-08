Live Weather Blog: Snow squalls expected across I-25 corridor Friday evening into Saturday morning

Here's the basic setup right now:

Thursday evening, a cold front swings through - cooling temperatures significantly ahead of the clouds and precipitation, which will arrive Friday. This setup is known as an "ana front." Snow begins Friday, heavy at times through your day, and continuing Friday night into Saturday morning. The greatest impacts will be felt Friday night - when temperatures are colder and snow will adhere to roadways better.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the I-25 corridor through much of the evening until 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Snow squalls are expected so driving could cause serious issues, just make sure to take it slow.

By Saturday afternoon, the entire system is out of here, but Saturday night will be bitterly cold with single-digit lows.

Westbound and Eastbound Airport Road Closed at Chelton Road

US Westbound Highway 24 is closed due to a crash between Lower Twin Rocks Road and Jade Road.



The CSPD is on Accident Alert :

As of 1:35 p.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department is on cold accident reporting. During this time if people are involved in an accident that does not cause injuries, require medical attention, or involves a suspected DUI driver or the assistance of emergency personnel you are asked to exchange information and cold report the accident.

Cold reporting is done to ensure accident reports can be filed, one can do this at a Colorado Springs Police substation or online.

What we don't know:

1. Timing: The sooner this system arrives, the less snow southern Colorado gets. This is due to a combination of how the various layers in our atmosphere align. Think of a sandwich; everything has to line up to make it work. An earlier arriving storm equals worse alignment - and above-freezing temperatures Friday during the day. That means the warm roads will initially melt any snow that falls. The latest runs are bringing the system in earlier, reducing snow totals.

2. Strength of low: We know where the area of low pressure will be Friday morning - leading to upslope flow. The stronger the low is, the stronger the upslope, and thus the more intense snow and snow banding might be.

3. Small-scale factors. Events like this often see banding snow, enhanced by terrain features on the scale of the Pikes Peak massif. This can only be resolved 12 hours or less in advance of the storm. That’s why you sometimes see the snowfall forecast change very close to the time the snow begins to fall. At this time scale, we've got a sense of the set-up.

