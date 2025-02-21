Water main break causing delays along Manitou Avenue Friday

MANITOU SPRINGS — Expect delays along Manitou Avenue Friday morning while crews work to repair a broken water main.

The break is causing a closure of Manitou Avenue between Pawnee Avenue and Cañon Avenue. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to follow detour signs in the area and stay vigilant as crews will be on the scene for some time.

The city says the break is causing water outages in the vicinity of the area, at the time of publishing this article the city did not have a timeline on when water service will be and repairs complete.

One of our crews is on the scene working to learn more.

Watch crews work to repair a Water Main in Manitou Springs

