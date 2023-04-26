Live Weather Blog: Heavy rains and snow across parts of southern Colorado

Already Tuesday, it's been a very busy day across Southern Colorado. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, we saw showers and thunderstorms over the plains and snow for areas above 8,000 feet.
10 PM Update
While the snow has not begun to fall in the Colorado Springs area, snow has been falling across southern Colorado, mainly isolated to the mountain regions. The moisture can be felt on the front range as rain continues to fall.
Pueblo received some much-needed moisture and set a new daily precipitation record! At 6:40 p.m. 0.69 inches of water had been measured. This beats the previous record of 0.68 inches set in 1890 according to the National Weather Service.
School Closures and Delays
Multiple schools and businesses across southern Colorado have canceled classes or have called for delays, below are a few notable closures and delays:
Academy: District 20 Delayed 2 hours
Air Force Academy: Delayed 2 hours; For Non-Essential
Banning Lewis Academy: Delayed 2 hours
District 49: Delayed 2 hours
University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Delayed 2 hrs.
You can follow along and find the current school closing and delay list here.
Check back on Wednesday morning to find the latest weather updates and travel conditions.
Extended outlook forecast:
Drier air will push into the region by Wednesday night, giving us around a 24-36 hour lull in this week's active weather pattern. Thursday's highs will be nice and mild thanks to some weak ridging. But it won't last long as our next round of active weather will spread rain and snow back into Southern Colorado from Thursday night into Friday morning. The late-week cold front will also bring some gusty winds to our forecast, and much cooler temperatures to end the week. The storm could bring another 2-4" of snow to Monument Hill, and around a trace to 2" to the rest of the I-25 corridor.
