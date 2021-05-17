Watch
LIVE Blog: Heavy rain & severe weather likely today and tonight

Posted at 1:45 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:25:25-04

2:25 p.m. | A line of storms over the Junkins Fire Burn Scar has prompted a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Custer and Pueblo counties until 5:15 p.m. Avoid flooded out areas if/when possible!

2:05 p.m. |Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Pueblo, Crowley, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers and Baca. Main threats will be isolated large hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

2:00 p.m. | Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Spring Fire Burn Scar until 4:45 p.m. Big Branch and Indian Creek should be prepared for possible debris flows.

Quick Forecast:
Rain, thunderstorms, and even some severe weather is expected later today and tonight across southern Colorado.

Storms will be developing through the lunch hour and early afternoon down around the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and Trinidad area before they expand up north to Pueblo and out east across the plains.

Severe Outlook

Severe weather is likely today, but mostly in areas south of Highway 50 and east of I-25.

Hail is very possible in storms over the southern mountains, but hail in any cells along I-25 and east through Las Animas and southern Otero counties could be larger and reach the 1 to 2 inch size.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in storms as they spread out east to the I-25 corridor in or south of Walsenburg, but especially east through Las Animas county.

Flash Flood Watch
Flooding threats over the southern mountains and burn scars. The Spring burn scar is especially prone.

Flooding will be a concern mostly over the mountains, but also through some of the lower elevations that saw heavy rain over the weekend, such as Pueblo.

In the mountains, we're most worried about burn scar flooding, particularly in and around the Spring Burn Scar near La Veta.

Storms will move east and weaken away from severe parameters overnight, but we could still see heavy widespread rain will into midnight.

