LIVE Blog: Heavy rain & severe weather likely today and tonight

2:25 p.m. | A line of storms over the Junkins Fire Burn Scar has prompted a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Custer and Pueblo counties until 5:15 p.m. Avoid flooded out areas if/when possible!

A heavy line of storms extending from south of Canon City through Rye has generated a Flash Flood Warning for the Junkins Burn Scar. Heavy rainfall rates may trigger mud & debris flows in this area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YFm1WEG3Qk — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 17, 2021

2:05 p.m. |Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Pueblo, Crowley, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers and Baca. Main threats will be isolated large hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Here we go again! It's the third day in a row with an increased risk of severe weather for the SE Plains and lower portions of the Arkansas River Valley. #cowx pic.twitter.com/U5Wad2qd78 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 17, 2021

2:00 p.m. | Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Spring Fire Burn Scar until 4:45 p.m. Big Branch and Indian Creek should be prepared for possible debris flows.

Heavy rainfall near Cuchara has prompted the first Flash Flood Warning of the day for the Spring Burn Scar. Doppler Radar is estimating up to 1" of rain in this area. Big Branch and Indian Creek areas watch out! #cowx pic.twitter.com/YSUpzi6nxO — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 17, 2021

Quick Forecast:

Rain, thunderstorms, and even some severe weather is expected later today and tonight across southern Colorado.

Storms will be developing through the lunch hour and early afternoon down around the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and Trinidad area before they expand up north to Pueblo and out east across the plains.

Severe weather is likely today, but mostly in areas south of Highway 50 and east of I-25.

Hail is very possible in storms over the southern mountains, but hail in any cells along I-25 and east through Las Animas and southern Otero counties could be larger and reach the 1 to 2 inch size.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in storms as they spread out east to the I-25 corridor in or south of Walsenburg, but especially east through Las Animas county.

KOAA Weather Flooding threats over the southern mountains and burn scars. The Spring burn scar is especially prone.

Flooding will be a concern mostly over the mountains, but also through some of the lower elevations that saw heavy rain over the weekend, such as Pueblo.

In the mountains, we're most worried about burn scar flooding, particularly in and around the Spring Burn Scar near La Veta.

Storms will move east and weaken away from severe parameters overnight, but we could still see heavy widespread rain will into midnight.

