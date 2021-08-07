Little improvement to Southern Colorado's air quality on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Windy this evening due to a frontal passage that will be moving through Southern Colorado. This will continue to pump thick smoke into the region from massive wildfires burning across the western U.S. The smoke is so thick that an Air Quality Alert is expected to continue across the region through at least 9 am Sunday. Also this evening, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the far eastern Plains. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms may develop in the Plains before coming to end after sunset.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 91. Wildfire smoke will bring hazy sunshine back to the forecast on Sunday as highs warm across the region. By the afternoon, the thicker smoke should begin to clear out as winds increase and mix out some of the pollutants.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 98. Hot and hazy, with areas of dense smoke. Air quality will be worse in the morning before improving slowly through the afternoon hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 95. Smoky skies and some serious summer-time heat in the forecast on Sunday. If you're bothered by the smoke, head indoors to seek relief from the bad air quality.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 80. Feeling more like summer on Sunday as highs heat up over Teller County. Thick smoke will remain a problem during the morning hours, but should thin out some by the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Areas of smoke will continue to impact air quality across northern El Paso County on Sunday, with some improvements expected by early next week.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s. The Plains, especially the Arkansas River Valley, will bear the brunt of the heat on Sunday. On top of 90s and 100s, dense smoke will continue to impact the forecast through at least late Sunday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Hazy sunshine and areas of smoke throughout the day for the southern I-25 corridor. We can expect an improvement to air quality by Sunday evening as westerly winds increase across the area.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Areas of smoke will continue to produce poor air quality over the mountains of Southern Colorado on Sunday, with some improvement expected by the evening.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will continue to soar on Monday under the influence of a building ridge of high pressure. Monday also looks breezy as westerly winds increase across Southern Colorado. A weak cold front will shave off 3-5 degrees to our daytime highs on Tuesday, and bring back enough moisture to return rain chances to the mountains by the second half of the work week. A more pronounced cold front will enhance instability and moisture by next weekend, allowing for possible thunderstorms to return to the Plains.

