Lingering strong gusts Thursday morning, with afternoon highs near average

After a break from the wind last night, many of us in the Pikes Peak Region, and along and near the I-25 corridor, are waking up to another push of strong wind this morning. Gusts in the 30-45 mph range will continue most of the day today, with a small break in the wind possible around sunrise before more strong wind this afternoon.

Today's disturbance will bring not just wind to the state again today, but another round of rain and snow showers to the high country. A few showers will try to move east into the Plains today, but under these conditions with dry air at the surface, precipitation will have a hard time reaching the ground.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. Strong gusts in the 40-50 mph range should weaken between now and 9 am, with a small break from the wind into the lunch hour. Wind speeds will ramp back up this afternoon, with westerly wind gusts around 30-35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. Breezy and cooler on Thursday, with near average highs and afternoon wind gusts around 30-35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 42. After a windy morning, more gusty winds will stick around this afternoon and early this evening, with peak gusts in the Arkansas River Valley Region in the 30-40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 33. The wind hasn't been as strong this morning in Teller County as what we're seeing in El Paso County, but as we make our way into the afternoon, gusts could top 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cooler and still gusty on Thursday in the Tri-Lakes Region. Wind gusts this afternoon are expected to range between 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A break from the wind this morning on the Plains will give way to stronger gusts this afternoon that will range between 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Much like what we've seen this morning in Colorado Springs, the wind has bee pretty strong this morning along the southern I-25 corridor as well. After a brief lull in the wind, wind gusts to 35 mph will return this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A cooler wind will blow across the southeastern mountains today, with peak gusts to around 45 mph. While we're not expecting to see any snow today south of Highway 50, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible this afternoon in the central mountains.

Friday will be less windy and mild, with our high in the lower 70s in Colorado Springs. A brief ridge of high pressure will bring warmer highs and dry skies this weekend, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. The wind will increase by Sunday, with gusts around 30-40 mph. Any mention of rain that we talked about yesterday appears for now to not be a big concern in Southern Colorado, with any showers on Sunday staying either west or north of us.

The incoming storm responsible for the wind on Sunday will bring us our next chance for rain and thunderstorms from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and location of any rain, and First Alert 5 will keep us updated ahead of the storm.

