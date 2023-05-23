Lingering smoke and haze Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms possible

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of smoke and haze will linger across the state today. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Multiple Pollutants. This includes El Paso and Teller counties, and will remain in effect until 10 pm Tuesday.

The thickest smoke will be in the Denver metro and northern I-25 corridor. These areas will remain under an Air Quality Alert until at least 4 pm.

Thunderstorm coverage will be about the same in the mountains today, with about a 20-30% chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 50. We'll continue to see areas of smoke and haze in the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday. By late this afternoon and evening, outflow from mountain thunderstorms could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 53. Warm, with hazy and smoky skies continuing to impact air quality this afternoon. While storm chances are low, we can't rule out a rogue evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 53. Near average highs on Tuesday, along with more smoke and haze from those destructive Canadian wildfires. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but should stay fairly spotty in coverage.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 43. Hazy sunshine early this morning, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon between 1-3 pm. A few storms could linger into late Tuesday night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Areas of fog, smoke and haze this morning, with the smoke and haze expected to stick around most of the day. By this afternoon and evening, we'll see the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Smoke and haze from those large Canadian wildfires will continue to impact air quality in the Plains today. More than likely we're dry today, with the best chance of a pop up shower happening closer to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Hazy skies throughout the day, along with the potential for a more active afternoon/evening of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to impact air quality in the mountains. By Tuesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across the mountains, with the potential for heavy downpours and lots of lightning from these storms.

Smokey days continue across the Front Range

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure located across the West Coast will bring about some beneficial changes to our forecast beginning on Wednesday. First and foremost, strengthening southwest flow will help to scour out a lot of this thicker smoke that we've been dealing with for the past week or so.

This set-up will also lead to an increase in thunderstorm potential and coverage, with strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible for the eastern Plains on both Wednesday and Thursday. Spotty to scattered thunderstorms will remain in our forecast through the upcoming weekend as well, with a pretty typical spring set-up for Southern Colorado this year for Memorial Day.

