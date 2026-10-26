Lingering showers and storms Sunday night across southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and storms continue into the late night hours across southern Colorado. Additional rain accumulations will be less than an inch across the region. Moisture will push out ast midnight to the east and northeast. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s and upper 30s for many in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 61;

After moisture moves out Sunday night, expect rebounding temperatures to start the week. More sunshine and dry time is back in the forecast. Highs will likely be in the low 60s with and even warm mid-week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 64;

Mid-60s are expected to start the week after a soggy Sunday. Not much change is expected for Pueblo over the week either. A few 70s may be in the forecast by the middle of the week as sunshine continues to stick around.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 62;

Temperatures will rebound after a cool and wet Sunday night. Expect 60s to start the week. That will continue through the middle and end of the week too. Not much change is expected as a quieter pattern moves in.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 51;

Expect highs to be average and even above averages to start the week. Tuesday - Thursday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine across Teller county too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Like mentioned above, the extended forecast will not have much change in it. Plenty of warmer temperatures are expected with the middle of the week being warmer than averages. Less cloud cover is expected with a lot of sunshine. Halloween's forecast looks great with mild temperatures and dry time. The next shot at changes until the second half of the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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