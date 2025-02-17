Light wintry precipitation tonight & Tuesday followed by next polar blast

Today’s Forecast:

Before our next blast of cold air arrives later tonight, most areas will see a nice boost in temperatures on Monday. Areas closer to the mountains and I-25 corridor will see warmer highs today in the 40s and 50s, with much colder air by comparison on the eastern Plains. Some of these areas may struggle to reach the middle 30s.

An incoming cold front this evening will lead to snow showers here in Southern Colorado. Depending on when that moisture arrives, some areas may see rain first before changing to snow later tonight. These snow showers will be scattered and light, with accumulations through Tuesday morning generally under 1".

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 14. Mild sunshine, with gusts today up around 25 mph. An incoming cold front this evening will bring a chance for light snow to the Pikes Peak Region tonight, with totals under 1" through Tuesday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 13. Mild and breezy on Monday, with our highs today around 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday. A strong incoming cold front tonight will bring rain and snow showers to our forecast, with a changeover to snow to occur fairly quickly once the cold air arrives.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 19. Mild and bright for the first half of our day, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a wintry mix or light snow later tonight. Snow totals under 1".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 16. Compared to the weekend, we'll see a fairly mild and comfortable start to the week, with dry skies early giving way to some light snow showers later tonight and Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Breezy southwest winds during the day will drive temperatures into the 40s this afternoon in the Tri-Lakes area. A cold front early this evening will cause temperatures to drop off quickly, with periods of light snow possible through Tuesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s/50s; Low: 0s/10s. On the Plains we'll see a battle of two airmasses on Mondy as a strong cold front provides a boundary between colder air and warmer air. Temperatures closest to the I-25 corridor will warm into the 40s and 50s today, with 30s on tap for our eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A mild and breezy start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with highs this afternoon warming into the 50s. A chance for snow will move in tonight, with accumulations through Tuesday morning expected to stay under 1".

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue in the high country today and tomorrow, but mainly north of the Monarch Pass. For the Wets and Sangres, snow will pick up later today, with several inches of accumulation through Tuesday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind tonight's cold front, highs on the Plains will only warm into the 10s and 20s on Tuesday. The cold air and persistent upslope flow weather pattern will create the potential for some additional flurries or light snow showers east of the mountains on Tuesday, with snow totals expected to remain around 1-2" in most areas.

Low sTuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to near 0 degrees in the Springs, with even colder temperatures expected over the eastern Plains. These areas can expect to see mid-week wind chill temperatures of around -15 to -25 degrees. After a high Wednesday in the 10s and lower 20s, Thursday will be slightly warmer, with the potential for light snow as another weak disturbance moves into Southern Colorado.

