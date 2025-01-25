Light snow with highs in the 20s Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Following last night's cold front - modest upper level energy, and light upslope flow is developing this morning along the southern Front Range corridor. This will lead to snow developing early this morning, continuing through the day. Snow will be light and patchy.

The main impacts of today's weather are very cold feels like temperatures with wind chills in the teens all day, and minor travel issues. Highs will only reach the low 20s. Snow will end late tonight.

Other than that - we'll have very low clouds throughout the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 22; Low: 9.

Cloudy with snow showers - generally light. Expect slick spots on roads and periods of reduced visibility. Snow accumulating 1-2". Otherwise very cold with feels like temperatures in the teens all day. Bundle up if heading outside.

Pueblo forecast: High: 26; Low: 11.

Cloudy with light snow showers. East winds at 5-10 mph and remaining chilly. Snow accumulating Tr-1".

Canon City forecast: High: 25; Low: 11.

Cloudy with off-and-on snow showers. The temperature you walk out the door to, will be about the temperature that we keep all day. Snow accumulating up to 1".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 20; Low: 4.

Mostly cloudy with isolated occasional snow showers. Expect a low cloud deck with the west part of town literally socked in by clouds at times. Otherwise...cold...with south winds at 5-10 mph contributing to teens to single digit wind chills.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Teens; Low: 5-10.

Snow showers through the day. Expect snow accumulations of 1-2". Due to the frigid temperatures and low clouds, expect pockets of ice and snow to persist on roads through the day. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 20s/Low 30s; Low: Teens.

Cloudy and chilly - don't expect to see much, if any, snow. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 22/26; Low: 9/13.

Cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday in the low 20s! East winds at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

Cloudy with isolated snow showers. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Expect patchy fog on Sunday morning in the Arkansas River Valley and Pikes Peak Region, with skies clearing in mid-morning between Monument Hill and Pueblo. Expect skies to start and remain clear in the southern tier and the southeast plains. The canadian airmass in place today will remain on Sunday - but it isn't that thick. As a result, highs will be warmer the higher you go. Pueblo and Canon City will struggle to hit 30, freezing highs in downtown Colorado Springs, mid 30s up on Monument Hill.

Monday and Tuesday are good outdoor days to hike, run errands or anything else you want to do outdoors... with sunshine and light downslope breezes rocketing temperatures back up to seasonable and quiet weather overall.

We're tracking a large weather system in the Wednesday-Friday time frame that will approach from the southwest. I do expect some accumulating snow - but it's too soon to say how much we'll get. The trends are suggesting Thursday and Friday are the main days of focus for this system. We'll keep watching it and update you as we get a better handle on the track of the low...which will majorly determine impacts. This is a system where a 30 mile shift north or south will be a several inch difference with snow totals.

