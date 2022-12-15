Light evening snow showers Thursday as cold air remains in place

Tonight's Forecast:

It'll be another bone-chilling night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows are expected to drop all the way down to the single digits, with some negative lows possible in the mountains and mountain valleys. Lows in the Plains will also be cold tonight, tumbling all the way down to the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 32; Cold temperatures on Thursday, with increasing clouds by the afternoon and the potential for a few snow showers by the evening hours. Best chances for snow will occur between 5-10 pm, with accumulations expected to stay under 1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 6; High: 36; Single digit lows will just barely give way to above freezing highs on Thursday for the Steel City. As for snow, the potential for a few evening snow showers isn't anything that appears to be too exciting at this point, with little to no accumulation expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 35; Super cold temperatures will continue in our forecast on Thursday, with potential for a few flurries or light snow by Thursday evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 26; Cold, with partly to mostly cloudy skies over Teller County, and the potential for a few light snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow totals under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Bundle up on Thursday because it will be another cold day for the Palmer Divide region. Snow will be possible between 4-9 pm, with totals expected to stay under 1" in most areas.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold with brutal wind chill temperatures in the morning that won't get much warmer throughout the afternoon as highs will only top out in the upper 20s and 30s. A few flurries will be possible Thursday night, with little to no accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Even though it's almost winter, Thursday's forecast will be unseasonably cold across the southern I-25 corridor. After sunset, a few snow showers will be possible, with snow totals from a trace to 1".

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s5; High: 10s; Cold and breezy for the high country on Thursday, with wind chills expected to stay below zero most of the day. A little bit of light snow may impact mountain travel during the second half of the day, with a few inches of accumulation for some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Continued cold will be the main story Friday through Saturday as the big chill remains over Southern Colorado. Highs Friday are likely to stay below freezing, with lows heading into Saturday morning ranging from below zero to the single digits. After a slight cool down Monday, highs will rebound to near average territory through the middle of the week before a potential Arctic blast hits late next week. This far out...it's still too soon to know exactly where the coldest air will set up as the latest model trends are a little farther east than what we were seeing this time yesterday. Stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.