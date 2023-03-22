Less wind on Thursday yet fire danger remains high

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds die down significantly this evening, after 8 pm when the HIGH WIND WARNING expires. This evening will be cold and partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 53; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 60; RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 57; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 45; Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon snow shower with little to no accumulation. SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 47; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; RED FLAG WARNING for Otero and eastern Las Animas counties from noon to 7 pm.. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon shower as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/30; High: 52/56; RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 7 pm. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon snow shower with little to no accumulation. SSW wind at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures fall a bit again on Friday to the 40s and 50s and will be below average. A stray shower is possible across the region in the afternoon and evening. The stray rain/snow showers continue over the weekend with slightly below average.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

