Less stormy Saturday, stronger thunderstorms return Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Drier air will bring a slightly less active day of weather to Southern Colorado on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop over the mountains and Palmer Divide around noon before spreading east. Storms will be fairly scattered iin nature today near the I-25 corridor, favoring areas north of Highway 50. As storms move into more unstable air over the eastern Plains, one or two could reach severe criteria, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 49. A few fair weather clouds this morning will give way to at least some spotty afternoon thunderstorms. For the Pikes Peak Region, our best chances for rain will occur today between 1-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 53. Much like yesterday, today's weather in Pueblo should be relatively dry, with only around a 20% chance of a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. We're looking at about a 30% chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm today, with rain chances really expected to beef up by Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 40. Anytime after the lunch hour, we're looking at around a 50/50 chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms in Teller County. Much like the past few days, main storm threats will include heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon along and near the Palmer Divide before moving east into the Plains late this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Saturday.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued another *Marginal Risk* for severe thunderstorms today across the Plains. Hail up to 1" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts will be the main storm threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Drier air will help to reduce thunderstorm coverage today across the southern I-25 corridor, with only about a 20% chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible today, but overall, we are expecting less widespread storm coverage than the past few days. That said, lightning is always a threat this time of the year, so if you hear thunder, head indoors for safety.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front late this weekend will bring a good 5-10 degrees of cooling to our forecast on Sunday, along with a wetter end to the weekend. On top of the potential for heavy rain, a few severe storms will also be possible on Sunday. Storms should hold off in most areas until the afternoon and evening hours, so take advantage of the dry weather Sunday morning to take care of any outdoor yard work or activities.

Upslope flow behind the front will keep our weather on the more active side into early next week, with more heavy showers and possible severe storms Monday afternoon. After a nice, long stretch of wet weather these past few weeks, we look to slowly dry out and warm up late next week.

