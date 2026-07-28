Less heat, more storms on Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through the plains tonight, ending between midnight and 3 am. The sky will be partly cloudy, and low temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 91;

It will be mostly sunny and hot before thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon. Storms are possible through the evening. Storms may bring heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 69; High: 97;

Tuesday begins with mostly sunny conditions and a quick warm-up. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and hail.

Canon City forecast: Low: 69; High: 95;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday and warm until thunderstorms roll through in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 56; High: 83;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

Tuesday starts out with mostly sunny conditions, then clouds increase as storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s-70s; High: 90s-100s;

Not quite as hot as the past few days, but highs will still be toasty in the upper 90s to low 100s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 66/67; High: 91/96;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday. Then thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, which will help to cool down temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Tuesday will be a quick warm-up followed by a nice cool-down as spotty thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon and linger until the early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once again on Wednesday, a warm summer day will turn to a stormy afternoon and thunderstorms develop across the region. Storms will be possible each afternoon through the rest of the week, but coverage will decrease each day. This weekend is looking hot and sunny.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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