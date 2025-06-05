Less foggy and more stormy on Thursday, with severe storms on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

The fog is back this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect in El Paso County until 9 am. Unlike yesterday, we think that with a weakening of the upslope flow this morning, we will see a better opportunity for sunshine. This will provide additional fuel for thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. Storms will begin to pulse up in the mountains around the lunch hour before reaching I-25 between 1-2 pm.

Throughout the afternoon hours, severe threats will increase compared to yesteday, with impacts to some of our outdoor plans today. Severe storms capable of 1" hail and 60 mph gusts will be possible on the I-25 corridor, with hail up to 2" in the southeast Plains. All storms will bring the threat of dangerous lightning to our forecast today, so remember that if thunder roars, head indoors.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Areas of dense fog should burn off by 9-10 am this morning, and with some sunshine late this morning, storms that form to west our west around the lunch hour will move into a more favorable environment for severe weather this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Stay tuned to the forecast as storm potential ramps up after 1-2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. A brighter mix of sun and clouds early on Thursday will give way to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. While storms will be scattered in nature, the possibility of more intense storms compared to yesterday does look possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 51. Skies will be brighter this morning compared to yesterday, helping to provide a boost to storm coverage this afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the day today, with 1" hail and 60 mph gusts our main severe weather risks.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 40. While severe storms won't be widespread in Teller County today, some storms could reach lower end severe criteria today, with frequent lightning, hail to 1", and gusts to 60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Areas of fog this morning will give way to a few hours of clearing after 8-9 am. This break in the cloud cover will allow for stronger thunderstorms this afternoon as storms look to fire off as early as 12-2 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Compared to yesterday, we'll see an increased threat of severe weather late this week on the eastern Plains. On top of frequent lightning and heavy rain, storms will be capable of hail up to 2" in diameter and wind gusts to 70 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A mix of sun and clouds this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with storms today capable of bringing severe hail and wind gusts to our forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. The mountains will be our breeding ground for thunderstorms today, with storms developing as early as the lunch hour (or sooner). Storms in the southeastern mountains will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and strong wind gusts.

Extended outlook forecast:

Severe threats will increase further on Friday as the Pikes Peak Region will see a greater potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Some storms could spit out hail as large as 1.5" in diameter, with wind gusts up to 65 mph. Highs on Friday will be similar to today, topping out in the upper 60s to very low 70s.

I've got potentially good news for the weekend as storms should be much fewer across the Pikes Peak Region, especially on Saturday. A few storms may still form but should favor the mountains over the Plains. Storm chances will increase slightly on Sunday, with the threat of an afternoon thunderstorm certainly possible. Highs this weekend will be much warmer than what we've seen most of this week so far as we look to top out both days near 80 degrees.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.