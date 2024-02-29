Leap Day sunshine and light breezes ahead of high fire danger Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine returns on Thursday, with highs across Southern Colorado as much as 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures in the mountain valleys and mountains will warm into the 40s and lower 50s, with 50s and 60s for the Plains.

The wind will remain light and breezy today, making for a nice day to get outside before more windy weather returns Friday and Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. After a couple of wild Colorado days of weather, Thursday's forecast will be just right thanks to a healthy boost in temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 27. You'll want to take advantage of today's mild and sunny weather before more wind rolls into our area starting on Friday. Today we'll see light breezes and upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 34. Pleasant on Thursday, with today's weather undoubtedly the best of the week for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 24. Light to moderate breezes, combined with sunny skies and warmer than average highs will make for a gorgeous final day of February in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Get ready to get outside today and take advantage of the nice weather. Highs today will climb into the upper 50s in northern El Paso County, with tomorrow's forecast warmer, but also windier.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Moderately breezy on Thursday and warmer, with highs today topping out in the 60s on the Plains. A few clouds will clip the southeastern part of the state, but no rain or snow is expected as the associated storm should stay well to our south.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warmer today along the southern I-25 corridor, with some stronger breezes today that could approach 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Bright and mild on Thursday in the mountains, but a bit on the breezy side, with gusts today up around 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a quiet Thursday, the wind will ramp back up beginning on Friday across Southern Colorado. Gusts tomorrow of 30-40 mph combined with low relative humidity in the teens will lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Saturday is expected to be even windier, with gusts between 40-50 mph. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo for both days as the potential for fast-moving grass fires grows.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on both Friday and Saturday before cooling down to the 50s on Sunday as our next cold front moves through the state. Sunday's cold front will also bring more wind to our forecast, along with the chance for some rain and snow showers around the Pikes Peak Region.

