Latest heat wave could bring record heat to Southern Colorado this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will strengthen over the region today, leading to a noticeable warm up for our Friday. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s and 80s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 90s and 100s on tap for the Plains.

Some moisture down across the southern part of the state could lead to a spot shower or two this afternoon. However, storms should be few and far between today compared to the past few days.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 60. Sunny and hot today, with rain not likely across the Pikes Peak Region for at least the next 24-48 hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 61. Sizzling summer time temperatures will return to Southern Colorado starting today, with our high in Pueblo climbing into the upper 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 63. Sunny to mostly sunny and hot, with our high today around 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. Today will be warm, but tomorrow will be even warmer, with highs in the 80s throughout the weekend in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. A hot final day of the week, with sunshine early giving way to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 20s. Dry skies for most of the state on Friday. The exception could be the far southern Plains, where showers this afternoon will be very spotty, meaning that most areas should stay dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 20s. Hot, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa region.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and less muggy in the mountains on Friday, with only a few rogue showers possible in the southern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat will peak on Saturday with a high of 94 degrees in Colorado Springs. We could be within reach of the record high of 95 degrees that dates back to 1962. On the southeastern Plains, highs will be even hotter, topping 100 degrees.

The monsoon flow will start to increase moisture across the state on Sunday, with scattered showers likely up in the mountains, and an isolated shower or two possible on the Plains. A further increase in moisture on Monday will bring the Pikes Peak Region a wetter start to the week, with scattered to numerous showers in our forecast, and a high in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

