Latest forecast call for little impacts from Sunday/Monday storm

Tonight's Forecast:

The potential for some additional light snow showers will linger in the mountains, Teller County, the Palmer Divide and eastern Plains for the next few hours, with little to no additional accumulation expected. That said, snow on the ground from the past few days in the southeast Plains will continue to impact travel as some areas have reported as much as 5-10" of new snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 38; Mostly sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon as our next storm approaches the Pikes Peak Region. While there's still a fair amount of uncertainty with the exact storm track, the latest models are pushing this much farther south, which would paint a much drier picture for our forecast from Sunday night to Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 41; A modest warm-up Sunday, with mostly sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds and the potential for a few light snow showers late Sunday night and Monday. With latest storm track much farther south, snowfall amounts through Monday appear to be under 1".

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 43; Morning sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon as our next storm moves into the region. Snow amounts through Monday will be light given the southerly track, with 0-1" of accumulation in our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 35; A tricky low pressure system that now appears to miss us to the south will mean a much weaker storm Sunday night and Monday. I think that most, if any snow that we see will be generated by a cold front late Sunday, with snow totals from 0-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; Dry skies during the day will give way to the potential for some light snow showers from Sunday night into the day on Monday. Snow totals for the Monument Hill region will range from 0-3".

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; Even though sunshine will make a big comeback on Sunday, our temperatures will be stunted by all of that fresh snow on the ground. This will keep our highs tomorrow from warming much above the freezing mark. As for any snow in the future...it's possible that we could see some light snow showers from late Sunday night into the day on Monday, with little to no accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Sunshine in the morning will give way to cloudy skies by Sunday night as our next storm approaches the region. With most of the energy missing us to the south, snow totals from late Sunday night into Monday now appear to be very light, with only 1-2" possible for some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Outside of the San Juans, the next piece of energy to move into the mountains will be on the weaker side for the Wets and Sangres. The highest amounts in the southeastern mountains could approach 1-4", with snow showers possible from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Depending on the exact track of the area of low pressure, a few snow showers will possible through early Monday afternoon, but again, most of the energy from this storm doesn't appear to make a big splash for Southern Colorado. Dry and breezy weather Tuesday will be followed by our next chance for snow on Wednesday, with the mountains favored to see the biggest accumulations (2-5" of snow).

Following the mid-week storm, we're watching next weekend for our next taste of wintry weather.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

