Latest Arctic blast for Southern Colorado will last through Thursday morning

Today’s Forecast:

A shallow layer of cold air will keep the deep freeze going on Wednesday across the lower elevations. Afternoon highs for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains will only warm into the 10s and 20s. Higher terrain areas will see highs warming into the 30s and 40s.

KOAA weather Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories for Southern Colorado

Along with the cold, status clouds and fog this morning may lead to periods of light snow or flurries to the east of the mountains, but accumulations are not expected here in Southern Colorado. A mix of sun and clouds will follow this afternoon, with increasing clouds expected this evening. Snow will pick up along and near the Continental Divide later tonight and into the day on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 16; Low: 5. A battle of two airmasses will continue today over Southern Colorado, with the city of Colorado Springs remaining cold today. Our high of 16 degrees will be more than 30 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 18; Low: 0. Well below average temperatures will continue for Pueblo on Wednesday, with highs today in the teens and lows tonight back down to near 0 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 25; Low: 12. Chilly February weather will continue over eastern Fremont County on Wednesday, with highs in the lower to middle 20s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 15. With the bulk of the cold air in the lower elevations, Wednesday's forecast for Woodland Park will be considerably warmer than our counterparts on the Plains. Highs today will warm above freezing throughout much of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Cloudy skies early will give way to a partly cloudy and cold afternoon, with highs today warming into the upper 10s and lower 20s in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisoires will continue on the High Plains through 11 am Thursday, with the coldest air out towards the Colorado-Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Cold Weather Advisories are currently in effect for eastern Las Animas County this morning, but do not include the I-25 corridor. For Walsenburg and Trinidad, highs today will warm into the 20s, with lows tonight in the single digits and teens.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Sunshine early for the high country on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and breezy southwest winds this evening. Snow will pick up towards the Continental Divide by Thursday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into Thursday afternoon a small disturbance will move across the area giving us a brief chance for some snow showers. Snow will begin across the Continental Divide and spread from the north to the south. Eventually, these snow showers will move into Southeastern Colorado, but snow totals will likely stay below an inch. Going into Friday, this storm system will continue to work its way east and a high-pressure system will begin to set in and bring near normal temperatures by early next week.

