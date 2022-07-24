Late weekend heat relief due to forecast of heavy rain

Today's Forecast:

Behind last night's cold front will come a big dose of cooling today region-wide. Highs will be around 15-20 degrees cooler, with 80s and 90s replacing days of 90s and 100s across the Plains. On top of the cool down will come the potential for a much wetter day, with widespread rain showers and thunderstorms. We'll be keeping a close eye on recent mountain burn scars, as well as El Paso County and parts of the Plains through this evening. Many areas will be under Flash Flood and Flood Watches until midnight.

KOAA weather Flash Flood and Flood Watches issued today, July 24, for Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 59; Dry skies this morning will continue through the early afternoon hours before rain increases across the Pikes Peak Region. With a more active monsoon in play, I expect to see the potential for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and small hail. Storm timing locally will favor between 4-9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 62; Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon before the rain moves in later today. With the potential for heavy rain, low lying areas could be susceptible to flooding late this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 64; Cooler and much more unsettled today across Fremont County. The heaviest rain can be expected between 4-9 pm, with Flash Flood Watches in effect until midnight for areas west of Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 51; With the monsoon moisture plume moving back into Southern Colorado on Sunday, we're expecting a very active and wet day for Teller County. Storms should begin to develop around 2-3 pm, with the potential for heavy rainfall late this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s; A big dose of heat relief today will be followed by a rainy afternoon and evening. Flood Watches have been posted for most of El Paso County, and will remain in effect until midnight. If you encounter flooded out roads, back up and find an alternate route to safely cross.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s; Crowley and Kiowa counties will be under Flood Watches starting at 3 pm, lasting until midnight. While these areas will have the highest potential of flooding, storms may also produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding elsewhere.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s; Flash Flood Watches will go into effect at 11 am for Huerfano County and western parts of Las Animas County. With the potential for heavy rainfall and strong, even severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, residents in these areas or those traveling through will want to be Weather Ready.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s; I would advise that all mountain activities try to wrap up before 1 pm. Anytime after 1 or 2 pm, thunderstorms with areas of heavy rain will be possible. This could lead to flash flooding in and around recent burn scars, as well as near steeper terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast next week will stay on the rainy side, with daily storm chances sticking around Southern Colorado. Because of the more active weather pattern, highs will be much cooler for the week ahead than what we saw last week.

Further cooling will follow late next week behind another cold front, with highs only warming into the 70s in the Pikes Peak Region by Thursday and Friday.

