Late week warm-up and the threat for damaging wind gusts

Tonight's Forecast:

A quick cool down after sunset tonight will send temperatures tumbling down to the 10s and 20s outside of the mountains. For the high country, it will be a cold and mellow night, with overnight lows dropping down to the 0s and 10s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 56; After a relatively mellow and cold Thursday morning, the big story will be the potential for big winds Thursday evening. High Wind Watches will go into effect starting at 5 pm, and continue into Friday afternoon. During the worst part of the storm (late Thursday into Friday morning), 55-65 mph wind gusts can be expected across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 60; December will begin on a windy note all across Southern Colorado. With the wind expected to start cranking after sunset Thursday, we could be looking at a good 12-18 hour period of 50-60 mph wind gusts, and the potential for damage into Friday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 57; Mild sunshine will return on Thursday ahead of the potential of a very windy Thursday night. Peak gusts through Friday morning could top 50-60 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 48; Although warmer than today, we're looking at a windy and cold afternoon tomorrow in Teller County. Gusts by Thursday evening could top 65 mph, with the potential for these super high winds to linger into at least midday Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; After a relatively mellow day, strong winds will be the big story along the Palmer Divide as we make our way into Thursday evening. Gusts from Thursday night into Friday morning could top 65 mph in some areas.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; A relatively calm day for the Plains compared to the rest of Southern Colorado on Thursday. Here the strongest winds aren't expected to hit until Friday morning, with gusts Thursday night ranging between 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; On Thursday, we'll see a return to above average temperatures, along with the threat for strong westerly winds by late Thursday night. Gusts ranging between 65-75 mph will be possible through midday Friday, with isolated gusts up over 80 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; A powerful storm will bring strong winds to the mountains on Thursday and Friday, along with several inches of snow and potentially dangerous travel. Peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The worst of the winds will continue through at least the Friday lunch hour, with some gradual weakening through the late afternoon and evening hours. Now is the time to put away any outdoor decorations or patio furniture that could easily get tossed around in 60 mph plus winds. On top of the damaging wind threat, Fire Weather Watches have been issued on Friday for the I-25 corridor and Plains due to the high winds and low relative humidity.

On top of the damaging wind threat from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, we're looking at an increased threat for fast-moving grass fires on Friday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nWMvZG5Vm4 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) December 1, 2022

Cooler weather behind the storm on Saturday will give way to a warmer day, and nice end to the weekend on Sunday. As for any snow in the extended...the mountains are looking at another round of snow early next week, but for now, it looks dry for the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.