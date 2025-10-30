Late week temperatures to stay below average, with dry skies Halloween night

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this morning are quite a bit warmer than yesterday. The warmer temperatures are being driven by breezy conditions from a cool front dropping south across the state. This will bring moderate wind gusts of 30-35 mph to some areas on the Plains this morning. The wind will both weaken and turn easterly this afternoon, with highs climbing by another couple of degrees from yesterday. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. Northerly wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible this morning, with weakening wind and slightly below average highs on tap this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 27. Highs this afternoon will return to the lower 60s, with breezy north winds this morning and sunshine this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 33. Nice, fall-like weather will continue on Thursday, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 25. A sunny and slightly breezy morning will give way to a mellow and seasonable afternoon, with highs today in the lower 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy to gusty northerly winds this morning will give way to a much more mellow afternoon. Highs today will be slightly below average, warming into the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. It will be a windy and cool start to our Thursday, but as we make our way past the lunch hour, the wind will weaken. Highs today will top out comfortably in the 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy north winds this morning will weaken while turning easterly this afternoon. Today's highs in the 50s will be below average for this time of the year.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry skies will continue in the mountains on Thursday ahead of increasing clouds on Halloween, and a very small chance of a shower or flurry towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

An incoming disturbance will bring a small change to our forecast on Friday. This will include slightly cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Moisture appears to be very limited from Friday's storm, with just a very small chance of a shower or flurry in the mountains tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Halloween night will be dry, with temperatures in the Springs and Pueblo in the lower 50s around 5 pm before cooling into the 40s after sunset and the upper 30s by 9 pm.

High pressure will produce some significant warming during the back half of the weekend. Highs will go from the upper 50s on Saturday to the middle 70s on Sunday.

