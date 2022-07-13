Late week heat wave on tap as rain retreats to the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms should quickly diminish by around sunset, leaving us with drying skies and warmer than average overnight lows for Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 94; The airmass will dry out quickly on Wednesday, and as shower and thunderstorm chances become almost non-existent, the rising mercury will become the big weather story.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 100; Mostly sunny skies and triple digit highs for the Steel City on Wednesday. Make sure to stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen if you're going to be outside.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 96; Hot air will return late this week, with our high on Wednesday returning to the middle 90s. While we can't completely rule out a passing afternoon thunderstorm, rain chances will be much lower than what we saw today.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 83; After a few cooler and stormier days across Teller County, the atmosphere will dry out on Wednesday, allowing for a good 5-10 degrees of warming.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Sizzling summer temperatures will return after a few days of cooler weather for northern El Paso County, with highs on Wednesday soaring into the 80s and low 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; After a few stormier days, the sizzle will return to the Plains on Wednesday, with near triple digit temperatures in your forecast.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Drier and hotter air on Wednesday, with just an isolated chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; With a little less moisture in the atmosphere, the potential for heavy rain will be much lower on Wednesday. That said, it's that time of the year when we can't rule out isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms over the high country, so keep an eye on the sky.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Wednesday, we'll see a return to near daily storm chances for areas along and west of the I-25 corridor. In the mountains, slow moving storms will need to be watched closely as these could lead to flash flooding near any recent burn scars. Not everyone will get wet, but best to play it safe by keeping most outdoor plans confined to the first part of the day. If you're going to be outdoors during the afternoon hours, make sure to keep a close eye on the sky.

The other big story will be the heat as highs will soar into the 90s and lower 100s from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Canon City from Wednesday into early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

