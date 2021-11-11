Late week cooling trend, with periods of gusty wind

Tonight's Forecast:

With Red Flag Warnings coming to an end early this evening, we can expect weakening winds and higher relative humidity into the overnight hours. Skies will remain on the mostly clear side, with overnight temperatures expected to cool down to the 20s tonight, with 10s for some mountain valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 27; High: 54. To no surprise, we'll see another dry day across the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, with gusty afternoon winds and slightly cooler highs.

PUEBLO: Low: 26; High: 60. A colder start to the day on Thursday, with the afternoon expected to be mild and gusty.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 60. Generally sunny skies and a windy Veteran's Day forecast, with peak afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 21; High: 48. A windy, chilly mix of sun and clouds for Teller County on Thursday, with peak afternoon wind gusts to 45 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. A chilly Veteran's Day on tap for northern El Paso County. We can expect plenty of sunshine to combat the chill, and afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. We can expect a cool day across the Plains on Thursday, with some strong west and southwest breezes out towards the middle of the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Dry, but windy across the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday, with afternoon gusts up near 35 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Windy across the high country on Thursday, and still the potential for a few snow showers for the central mountains, with drier conditions likely for the southern Sangres and Wets.

Extended Outlook:

More dry weather is expected from Friday through at least very early next week. Temperatures will remain chilly Friday before jumping up about 10-15 degrees on Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Behind the front, we'll see a brief cool down Sunday before a warmer downslope flow weather pattern develops early next week. Along with the warmth will come the potential for high fire danger next Monday and Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter