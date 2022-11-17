Late week cold snap for Southern Colorado, with snow Thursday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Our weather tonight will be cold, but relatively quiet as we wait patiently for our next storm to arrive. Overnight lows will be coldest in the mountains and mountain valleys, but even for the Plains, temperatures tonight will bottom out in the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 32; Our next cold front will barrel through the Pikes Peak Region before the lunch hour even begins. Behind the front, it will turn gusty as temperatures cool throughout the afternoon hours. Snow should hold off until after sunset, with snow showers likely through early Friday morning. Snow totals from 1-3".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 38; A strong cold front will push through Southern Colorado during the day on Thursday, and behind the front, it will turn very cold and breezy. Snow showers should hold off in Pueblo County until after 8 pm, with light snow possible into Friday morning. Snow totals from 0-1".

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 37; After a slightly warmer day today, it will turn colder on Thursday as an unseasonably strong cold front blasts through the state. The potential for snow will develop by Thursday evening, with light snow continuing into early Friday morning. Snow totals from Tr-2".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 28; Mostly sunny in the morning before turning mostly cloudy by Thursday afternoon. Snow showers should hold off until the evening hours, but if the storm speeds up, there could be some impacts to the Thursday evening commute. Snow totals from 1-2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s; Cold and breezy on Thursday as our next cold front drags a reinforcing shot of cold, Canadian air into Southern Colorado. I think that snow could start up along the Palmer Divide by the afternoon, with heavier snow possible into Thursday night and early Friday morning. Snow totals from 2-4".

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A strong for mid-November cold front will bring some much colder air to the Plains late this week, and the potential for some light snowfall on the Plains by Thursday evening. Snow totals from 0-1".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A big time cold front will move down the state from north to south during the late morning to early afternoon hours. By the time that it reaches the southern I-25 corridor Thursday afternoon, it will be cold and breezy, with a few light snow showers by late Thursday night. Snow totals from 0-1".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; Snow will return to the mountains by Thursday afternoon, but with this storm favoring the northern mountain ranges, we're expecting much light amounts for Southern Colorado this time around. Snow totals from 1-4", highest for the Wets.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the snow wrapping up by early Friday morning, very cold temperatures may create a slick and dangerous commute from the I-25 corridor west into the mountains. This looks to be especially true from the Palmer Divide north into the Denver metro area. The worst of the cold will stick around from Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday will only warm into the 10s and very 20s, with lows Friday night dropping down to the single digits, and into negative territory for some.

After a cold Saturday and Saturday night, highs will begin to moderate on Sunday, with a return to near normal highs by early next week.

____

