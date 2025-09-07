Late summer weather hangs on in southern Colorado this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty thunderstorms will be possible until about 9-10 pm in the eastern plains. Overnight will be partly cloudy with near-average morning lows on Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

Monday will kickstart the week with near-average temperatures. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a short-lived, spotty shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 89;

Monday will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions. A spot shower is possible in the afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with a spotty shower possible. Wind will be variable at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

Monday will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday in Monument and the Tri-Lakes with warm temperatures. There is a chance of a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

Partly cloudy and mostly dry on Monday in the plains, with a few very isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/53; High: 84/87;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, a warm day with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon rain showers. Temperatures will be warm in the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

In general, this week will bring seasonable or slightly above average temperatures in the 70s to 90s every day. A spot shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible just about every day, but a stronger surge of energy and moisture moves in on Friday. Friday will bring the greatest chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region.

