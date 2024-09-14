Late summer heat on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be sunny and warm in southern Colorado. High temperatures will be about 5-8 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny with a light haze from wildfire smoke coming from out of state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

Sunny and a bit hazy today with a forecast high temperature about 6 degrees above average. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 55.

It will be sunny and hazy today with a forecast high temperature up to 6 degrees above average. The wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 57.

A sunny Saturday with warm temperatures. WSW wind will be from 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 43.

Saturday is shaping up to be a warm and comfortable day. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 52.

Monument will be sunny and a bit hazy on this warm late summer Saturday. Wind will be light from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s.

Highs today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s in the plains and it will be sunny with a light haze. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/88; Low: 52/52.

It will be a warm and sunny Saturday with just a few afternoon clouds. Winds will be light from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s.

The mountain valleys will warm to the mid-70s to low 80s on Saturday. The sky will be mostly sunny with a light haze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just as warm as Saturday if not a few degrees warmer. There will be more clouds in the afternoon and even a few spotty showers. The regions with the best chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday will be in the mountains and the eastern plains.

