Late storms Thursday could bring 2-3" hail to parts of Southern Colorado

Early morning clouds, fog and mist have our roadways a little wet this morning around the Pikes Peak Region. Overcast skies should give way to sunshine by mid to late morning, setting the stage for what could be another significant severe weather day. Today's storms look to start later in the day, mainly after 4-5 pm, with the threat likely to continue over the eastern Plains until midnight.

Overall coverage looks to be much less widespread today compared to the past few days. That's the good news! The bad news is that storms that form could produce 2-3" hail, 70-80 mph wind gusts, flooding and tornadoes. If/when a storm warning is issued in your area, take that warning seriously by taking shelter in a basement or interior room away from windows.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 56. Highs today will be around 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will also be quite muggy, with the warm and humid airmass expected to give way to isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Isolated severe thunderstorms will remain possible until late tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 60. A warm and muggy day, with isolated severe storms possible late this afternoon and evening. Models are really struggling with storm development in town today, keeping most of the rain east of I-25.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 59. Thunderstorm chances will be a little lower in Fremont County today versus areas to our east. That said, any storms that do develop this afternoon and evening will be capable of large hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. A warmer and humid day in Woodland Park. Storms won't be as widespread as the past few days, but where they do form, they could be quite nasty.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Severe storms will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide late Thursday. After a quiet morning, storms will start to form late this afternoon and evening, moving SSE into the Plains.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. A hot and humid day that should largely be thunderstorm free will give way to the threat for severe weather beginning after 6 pm. The highest threat of severe weather will be on the Plains north of Highway 50. Supercell storms will be capable of 2-3" hail, heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Plan to take shelter if/when severe weather threatens your area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The good news today is that storms should be few and far between for the southern I-25 corridor. The bad news is that any storms that do form could be quite strong, with large hail possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A few storms will be possible in the eastern mountains this afternoon, but farther west, it will be a dry and windy day for the high country as most of the severe weather today will impact the I-25 corridor and Plains.

It's looking like another active stretch of weather for Southern Colorado, with daily storms possible into the start of the weekend. On top of daily storm chances, the threat for severe weather will remain a factor in the forecast Friday and Saturday.

Drier weather is expected for the Plains beginning on Sunday, with still the chance for a few isolated storms in the mountains and Teller County. Early next week, a shift in the weather pattern will develop, with sunshine and heat returning in our extended forecast.

