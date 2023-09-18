Late season warmth this week, with a few showers Monday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Late summer warmth will be the big weather story today, with highs expected to warm into the 70s and 80s. A few lower 90s will be possible today across the lower Arkansas River Valley and southeastern Plains. We'll also see an uptick in moisture this afternoon and evening, with a disturbance spreading rain into the mountains. A few light showers could reach the I-25 corridor today as well, along with gusty winds and lightning

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. High based showers associated with a disturbance moving through the state this afternoon will bring us the potential for a few sprinkles or light rain showers through early this evening. With dry air at the surface, storms may bring more wind than rain to the Pikes Peak Region today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 53. With upper 80s in the forecast today, we're looking at a very warm start to the week. Moisture that moves into Pueblo County early this evening could lead to a few high based showers, unfortunately bringing more wind than rain to our forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. A warm and somewhat unsettled start to the week for Canon City, with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 44. A mild and pleasant start to the week temperature wise for Teller County, but turning unsettled this afternoon and evening as spotty showers and thunderstorms develop.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few rogue showers or storms across northern El Paso County through early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Most of the Plains will be dry and hot today, with only a few gusty showers for areas near the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll see a warm start to the week, with increasing clouds on tap towards the afternoon hours, and the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon over the mountains. Storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's forecast will be pretty similar today, with another round of high based showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be slightly cooler Tuesday before warming a few degrees on Wednesday. Overall, temperatures this week will be near to slightly above average most days.

A late week cold front will bring some cooler, fall-like weather to Southern Colorado this weekend, but ahead of that front, we're looking at an increase in winds late this week. Stronger gusts in the San Luis Valley could lead to Red Flag Warnings both Thursday and Friday.

____

