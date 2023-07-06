Late-night storms for the eastern plains; more storms Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected tonight in the eastern plains of Colorado in the zone between I-70 and HWY 50. Storms will last until about midnight to 1 am before moving into Kansas. For the rest of the region, conditions will be humid and partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 78; Friday starts humid and cloudy once again. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 87; Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunshine mid-day before thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 86; Partly cloudy on Friday with a slight chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 72; Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 74; Mostly cloudy in the morning with clearing skies mid-day. Then thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Storms linger along and north of HWY 50 until as late as 1-2 am tonight. Friday starts mostly cloudy. Strong thunderstorms are possible once again Friday evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 87/89; Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Mountain valleys just west of I-25 may see a thunderstorm on Friday, with otherwise sunny and warm conditions for the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday we may see a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Then Sunday really begins to dry out and heat up. Next week is trending HOT especially on Tuesday/Wednesday.

