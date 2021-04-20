Late night snow will bring delays to Tuesday morning commute

Tonight's Forecast:

Periods of moderate to heavy snow will fall across Southern Colorado through early Tuesday morning. Snow totals for a mid-April storm will be impressive.

KOAA weather Forecast through Tuesday morning calls for more snow for Southern Colorado.

In addition to the snow, a flash freeze is likely. This means that a layer of ice is expected to form underneath the snow, leading to a very tricky commute by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 18; High: 37. It will be a cold and snowy night across the Pikes Peak Region. The snow should taper off well before sunrise on Tuesday, leaving us cold behind Monday night's storm.

PUEBLO: Low: 21; High: 43. Rain will changeover to snow this evening, with snow showers likely through early Tuesday morning. As the storm clear out, we'll be left with an overcast and cold day on Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 22; High: 43. The snow flakes will fly across Fremont County tonight as the latest storm barrels through Southern Colorado. The snow will clear out early Tuesday, leaving us cold and cloudy behind the storm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 8; High: 33. Teller County will see periods of heavy snow through early Tuesday morning, with snow totals expected to range between 5-8". The rest of our Tuesday should be dry, but cold, with highs only warming into the lower 30s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 am, with the worst of the storm expected to exit northern El Paso County well before sunrise. We won't see much snowmelt behind the storm on Tuesday as our weather remains cold and cloudy.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. Moisture will increase across the Plains from late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Several inches of snowfall will be possible over the Plains, and our weather following the storm will be cold and cloudy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. April snow showers, mixed with some rain will be possible from late tonight through early Tuesday morning. As the snow clears out, skies will remain cloudy and highs will struggle to warm out of the lower 40s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s. The mountains will be cold and snowy late tonight through early Tuesday morning. As the storm pulls away Tuesday morning, we'll be left with a cold and cloudy day.

Extended Outlook:

Another round of snow is expected to push into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with a couple of inches of accumulation possible. This will mainly target areas north of Highway 50. One more last piece of energy will follow on Friday, leading to a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Beyond that, our extended forecast looks sunny and warmer, with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s by Sunday.

